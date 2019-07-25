Clarence ‘Clyde’ Edward Lucas Jr.
Clarence “Clyde” Edward Lucas Jr., 67, of Luray, Va., formerly of Shenandoah, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Skyview Springs Nursing & Rehab in Luray. He was born July 18, 1952, in Harrisonburg, Va.
He is survived by a sister, Jackie Dovel, of Elkton, Va.; a brother, Steve R. Lucas, of Elkton, Va.; daughter, Kelly Trice, of Florida, and stepson, Chris, of Florida. He was preceded in death by sisters, Loretta D. Grimsley and Norma Lam; father, Clarence Edward Lucas Sr., and mother, Mildred Darlene (Campbell) Lucas. He is also survived by one grandchild.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Twenty-Third Psalm
The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures; He leadeth me beside the still waters.
He restoreth my soul; He leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name’s sake.
Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for Thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.
Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil, my cup runneth over.
Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I shall dwell in the house of the Lord forever.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.