Clarine Naomi Dean
Clarine Naomi Dean, 83, of Harrisonburg, passed away peacefully Aug. 13, 2019, to be with her Lord. She was born March 24, 1936, in Elkton and was the daughter of the late Edgar W. Dean and Selena Hensley.
She was also preceded in death by her grandson, Joseph Robert LaPrevotte, and brothers, Charles Dean, Willie Dean and James Dean, who passed away as an infant.
She worked as an estimator within the construction industry. In her 60s she attended Eastern Mennonite University where she received a bachelor’s degree.
She is survived by her daughters, Veronica Whitmer and Rhoda LaPrevotte, husband, Jeff; a granddaughter, Miranda Sanders, husband, Marcus; three great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; a brother, Kemper Dean, wife, Loris; and a number of extended family and special friends.
A graveside service will be held Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at noon at Dean Mountain Family Cemetery in the Shenandoah National Park. While traveling to the cemetery use the Swift Run Gap entrance and notify the ranger you are attending a funeral, there will be no charge.
The family would like to thank the Brookdale nurses and staff for their care and kindness they showed Clarine and her family.
Arrangements are with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.kygers.com.
