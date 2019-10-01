CMS Clifford (Carl) Crider, 90, of Mount Jackson, passed away peacefully “at his other home” in Winchester, Va., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Clifford was born on Sept. 17, 1929, in Peru, W.Va., the son of the late Arthur and Edith Crider.
He served his country by serving in the United States Air Force, obtaining the rank of Chief Master Sargent with 22 years of service. He entered the Air Force in 1948 and after tech school in data processing, he was stationed in Germany for nine years and nine months, where he learned to bowl and became a member of the American Bowling Congress and bowled a perfect game in Oswitz, Germany. Clifford also served in Garmiach, Germany, Wiesbaden, Germany, and Nagoya, Japan.
After retirement from the Air Force, Clifford moved to Virginia from Texas and joined in an adventure with his nephew, Robert Richie, and opened a hunting and fishing store in Broadway, Va., the Broadway Sports Center was born. After retirement from the store, he enjoyed sitting on his deck in the sun, visiting with family and friends. He was a member of the Dunkard Brethren Church in Peru, W.Va., attended the Mount Clifton United Methodist Church, and was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Germany.
Clifford was preceded in death by six sisters and two brothers. He is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy Carolyn Crider of Mount Jackson, whom he met and was married on Dec. 25, 1985; a daughter, Lesia Jones of Winchester; two sisters and two brothers-in-law; a special nephew; and other loving family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Valley Funeral Service, where a service will be held on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Pastors Glenn Early and Darlene Wilkins officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Jackson Cemetery.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Mount Jackson Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 251, Mount Jackson, VA 22842 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.
