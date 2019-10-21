Clyde ‘Benny’ Benton Shenk
Clyde “Benny” Benton Shenk, of Luray, passed away Oct. 18, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center in Winchester, Va. Benny was born Jan. 1, 1937, in Luray, Va., to the late Robert Edward Shenk and Hazel Louise (Atkins) Aleshire.
Benny was a veteran of the United States Army having served from 1954 to 1957. After serving his country honorably, he worked and retired from Wallace Business Forms in Luray. He was a member of Leaksville United Church of Christ in Luray.
On July 18, 1958, he married Jean Modisett, who survives. He is also survived by a daughter, Catherine Gochenour and fiance, David “Alfie” Price of Luray; son, Thomas Benton Shenk of Luray; brothers, Jerry Aleshire and wife, Gail, of Mercersburg, Pa., Greg Aleshire and wife, Carolyn, and Terry Aleshire and wife, Debbie, all of of Clear Spring, Md., and Steve Aleshire and wife, Cheryl, of Hagerstown, Md.; and sisters, Sandy Stottlemyer and Jackie Finn and husband, Tom, all of Hagerstown, Md. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by a brother, James “Buddy” Shenk; stepfather, Carl Aleshire; son-in-law, Larry Gochenour; and brother-in-law, Ray Stottlemyer.
The family will receive friends Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, from 7 to 8 p.m. at Bradley Funeral Home Inc. in Luray, Va. Dr. Eddie Walker will conduct a funeral service Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 11 a.m. at Leaksville United Church of Christ in Luray. Burial will follow in the church cemetery, where military honors will be conducted by VFW Comer Jones Post 621.
Memorial contributions can be made to Leaksville United Church of Christ in Luray, Va., Luray Fire Department, or the Luray Rescue Squad.
Arrangements are being handled by Bradley Funeral Home Inc. in Luray, Va.
