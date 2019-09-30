Curtis Blair Smith, 86, of Broadway, died Sept. 27, 2019, at Life Care Center of New Market. He was born Jan. 5, 1933, in Rockingham County at Yankeetown and was a son of the late Daniel Joseph and Hazel Marie Dove Smith.
Curtis retired working in maintenance at Rockingham Poultry. He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church on North Mountain Road near Broadway. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.
On Feb. 4, 1952, he married the former Treva Biller, who survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Linda S. Ruby, of Centerville, Tenn., and Kathy A. “Nub” Waggy and husband, Robert, of Broadway; a granddaughter, Tracy J. Loker, of Broadway; two grandsons, Shannon M. Loker, of Tennessee, and Jeremy S. Waggy, of Dayton; siblings, Carroll Dean Smith, of West Virginia, Buddy Harold Smith, of Harrisonburg, Richard Carson Smith, of Harrisonburg, Peggy Sue Stanley, of Stanley, Barbara Ann Golden, of Harrisonburg and Edward Joseph Smith of Edinburg; and his faithful dog, Tanner.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Wayne Smith; a sister, Sharon Kay Smith; and two dogs, Shot and Sam.
Neil Summers and Arland Shrock will conduct a funeral service Tuesday at 2 p.m. at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway. Burial will follow at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery near Broadway.
The family will receive friends Monday (today) from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to either St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607, or Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA, P.O. Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
