Dale L. Racey

Dale Lane Racey, 53, of Luray, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. He was born July 19, 1966, in Woodstock and was a son of Paul Racey and stepmother, Dorothy, of Edinburg and mother, Barbara Bly Racey of Woodstock.
Mr. Racey worked as a surveyor for Racey Engineering for 17 years.
On March 17, 2017, he married Christina Reamey Racey, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to his parents and his wife, are a son, Josh Racey of Maurertown; a daughter, Lily Starke of Luray; a stepson, Leland Breeden of Luray; a stepdaughter, Kinley Breeden of Luray; three brothers, Patrick Racey of Luray and Berlin “B.B.” Neff and Richard “R.P.” Neff, both of Woodstock; a stepsister, Cindy Burner of Woodstock; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Luray Moose Lodge.
In Dale’s memory please wear Bib overalls or an orange shirt to his memorial.
