Dansby Farrelle Skinner, 30, of McGaheysville, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at his home. Dansby was born Jan. 6, 1989, in Rockingham County, and was a son of Henry “Eddie” and Jacklyn Skinner.
He graduated from Spotswood High School in 2007 and had been the captain on the football team. He graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University in 2011 with Bachelor of Science, Business Administration and Management, Sigma Phi Epsilon, six Sigma Green Belt and NFIB Young Entrepreneur Awards.
At an early age, he started mowing grass for his family. Having his own business DFS Landscaping until he left for college. He was a restaurant manager at the Peacock’s Pantry in Richmond; bartender and front of house manager at Greater Eastern Resort. He held many positions working for the Department of Defense at Shemya, Alaska, later becoming operations manager at King Salmon, Alaska.
He was an avid fisherman and hunter and was a member of the Shenandoah Hunting Club. He loved to garden and doing projects around the house and cooking special meals for his family.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Tim Skinner, of Fredericksburg; uncles, Johnnie Skinner and Donald Skinner, and wife, Alice; and aunt, Rosetta Shifflett; nephews and niece, Tyler Skinner, Jonathan Dance and Sara Skinner; along with numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Roseanne Skinner; grandparents, Farrel Hensley and Rosie Hensley and Lloyd and Agnes Skinner, aunt and uncle, Gloria Jean McMillian and husband, Worth, and their son, Mac, and aunt, Dawn Skinner. He will be sadly missed by his dog companions, Nala, Bailey, and Gracie.
In lieu of flowers or food, the family asks that you honor Dansby by doing something kind for a neighbor or a friend in an anonymous and God honoring way. Give your pets a hug for Dansby.
He had requested to be cremated and placed beside his sister. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at Mount Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville. Please come casual, Dansby didn’t like ties or suits.
