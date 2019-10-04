Daryl Matthew ‘Mountain’ Conley
Daryl Matthew “Mountain” Conley, 58, of Fulks Run, went to be with the lord after a courageous and short battle with Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at his residence. Mr. Conley was born Feb. 11, 1961, and was a son of the late Emanuel Branson and Lettie Catherine (Whitmire) Conley Sr.
He graduated from Broadway High School in 1979. Mountain was a longtime member of Hebron Mennonite Church, where he served as an associate pastor, song leader, and taught Sunday School. He owned and operated Conley Poultry Inc. Mountain lived his entire life in the family home, and loved hunting, working on small engines, and riding his four wheeler.
Mountain is survived by his siblings, E.B. “Sonny” Conley Jr., and wife, Jane, of Broadway, Robert “Bob” Conley and wife, Liz, of Spencerville, Md., Gloria Combs and husband, Charles, of Baker, W.Va., Larry “Lee” Conley of Harrisonburg, Danny Conley of Mount Crawford, Carroll “Pud” Conley and wife, Mary, of Bridgewater, Gary “Wes” Conley and companion, Carolyn Piner, of Rockingham, Norma Kyger of Timberville, Esther Parks and husband, Rick, of Harrisonburg, Lana Shifflett and husband, Ronnie, of Rockingham, Richard Conley and companion, Kim Eaton, of Timberville, Mark Conley and wife, Lisa, of Fulks Run, Mike Conley of Harrisonburg and Gerald Conley of Fulks Run; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
The funeral service will be held Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Hebron Mennonite Church in Fulks Run with Pastors Donald Bare, Lane Turner and Jay Rohrer officiating. Burial will follow at Weavers Mennonite Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Friday, Oct. 4, from 5 until 8 p.m. at McMullen Funeral Home. The casket will remain closed.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Hebron Mennonite Church, c/o Rebecca Reedy, 11707 Hopkins Gap Road, Fulks Run, VA 22830.
Those wishing may share a memory or an online condolence with the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
Arrangements entrusted to McMullen Funeral Home.
