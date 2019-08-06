David Clifton Wilfong
David Clifton Wilfong, 91, of Harrisonburg, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, at Willow Estates Retirement Home. He was born in Rockingham County on June 4, 1928, and was a son of the late John Clifton and Elizabeth (Simmons) Wilfong.
David retired from Binswanger Glass Co. in Richmond, Va. He was a member of First Assembly of God in Harrisonburg. David was active in his church community and served as a deacon for Ray of Hope Church in Richmond and Ray of Hope in Harrisonburg, and active at the First Assembly of God Church.
He was united in marriage to Margie Fern (Knight) Wilfong, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his daughter, Sandra Kay Lawrence and husband, David, of Henrico, and his sister, Elsie Shull, of Mount Solon. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Matthew D. Lawrence and wife, Courtnie, and Amy Lynne Moore and husband, Doug; and two great grandchildren, Kendall Lawrence and Kaitlyn Moore.
He was preceded in death by four brothers and a sister.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday prior to the funeral at First Assembly of God.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at First Assembly of God in Harrisonburg with the Rev. Jeffrey B. Ferguson officiating. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Beaver Creek Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Assembly of God, 1310 Garbers Church Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
