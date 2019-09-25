David Criss Wilson
David Criss Wilson, of Lacey Spring, passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehab. He was 50 years old. It was his wish to be cremated.
He was born Nov. 10, 1968, at Chelsea Naval Hospital in Chelsea, Mass. He was the son of Linda and Jesse Miller, of Lacey Spring, and Warren Wilson, of Woodstock.
He loved to camp and his mom called him the “Grill Master.”
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a son, Chase Wilson, of Fishersville; sisters, Chandra Sanders and Randy, of Harrisonburg, Laci Martin and Sam, of Candia, N.H., and Shawna Racey and Rick, of Edinburg; and brothers, Wesley Wilson and Nukhet, of Okinawa, Japan, and Jared Wilson and Justine, of Woodstock. He was preceded in death by one brother, Alvin Mauck.
A memorial service will be conducted Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at 4 p.m. at Friedens Church, 3960 Friedens Church Road, Mount Crawford, VA 22841. A graveside service will follow.
