David DeWayne Hoover, 73, of Harrisonburg, passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at his residence after an extended battle with Parkinson’s disease. Mr. Hoover was born Nov. 18, 1945, in Tillamook, Ore., and was a son of the late Joseph Minor and Vera Flossie (Sandy) Hoover.
He served in the United States Navy, where he was a recipient of a Purple Heart while on Swift Boat Patrol during the Vietnam War. After his military service, David worked as a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service. He enjoyed traveling, working on cars, watching NASCAR and Westerns. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren.
On June 1, 1995, he married Charlotte K. Hoover, who survives.
In addition to his wife, David is survived by his children, Gary Hoover, of Ava, Mo., Robyn Anthony and husband, Monte, of Harrisonburg, and Nathan Carr, of Harrisonburg; four sisters; and four grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by a brother.
A graveside service will be held Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Mount Clinton Cemetery with Pastor Jim Hershberger officiating.
The family will receive friends Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at McMullen Funeral Home.
Those desiring to view and sign the register book may begin to do so on Thursday at 9 a.m.
The family would like to extend a sincere THANK YOU to all the caregivers and the nurses of the Veterans Administration and New Century Hospice for the excellent care they provided.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests all memorial contributions be made to the Mount Clinton Mennonite Church, 6954 Mount Clinton Pike, Harrisonburg VA 22802.
Those wishing may share a memory or an online condolence by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
Arrangements entrusted to McMullen Funeral Home.
