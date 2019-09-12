David Eugene Coleman, 54, of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away Aug. 5, 2019.
He struggled for several years with different illnesses and crossed while doing what he loved, being in the mountains.
David was born Dec. 8, 1964, at Rockingham Memorial Hospital to Rebecca Marie and Charles Elvin Coleman Sr.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles E. Coleman Sr.
David is survived by his wife, Shelley Motsinger Coleman; his mother, Rebecca M. Coleman; and his son, Bradley David Coleman; as well as by his grandchildren, Hannah Coleman and Andrew Coleman, whom he had been raising.
He is also survived by four siblings, Charles E. Coleman, of Broadway, Martha B. Collins, of Maurertown, Martin E. Coleman Sr., of Broadway, and Karen M. Lam, of Harrisonburg.
David had a love of the mountains, family and friends, and assembling models of classic vehicles, as well as assembling vehicles themselves.
There will be a memorial for David on Sept. 28 at the Timberville Community Center, 233 McCauley Ave., Timberville, VA 22853, between 5 and 7 p.m. It will be open to friends and family to pay final respects and share memories.
A special thank you is extended to Earnest and Cindy Gainer for going above and beyond to help honor Dave in death.
