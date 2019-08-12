David Marshall Purdy, age 79, passed away on Aug. 11, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg, Va. He was born on Nov. 7, 1939, in Cincinnati, Ohio, and was the son of Marshall and Jene Purdy of New London, Ohio, and Port Charlotte, Fla., who preceded him in death.
During his youth, his parents moved to the Northern Ohio area to return to the Purdy family homestead farm which was established in 1821 after the Purdy family migrated from the state of New York. He graduated from Ruggles-Troy High School in 1957 as class president and was a basketball player on the Ashland County Conference Championship team. He was active in the Methodist Youth Fellowship and was elected president of the Northern Ohio Youth Fellowship conference at the Lakeside Chautauqua retreat. David received an academic scholarship to attend Ohio Wesleyan University and graduated in 1961 with a degree in Psychology and Economics. He was a member of Alpha Sigma Phi Fraternity at Ohio Wesleyan and served as president.
David was united in marriage to Emily Weese Purdy in 1961 whom he met as a freshman at Ohio Wesleyan. Emily and David were married for 46 years with Emily preceding him in death in 2007. David married Carolyn Lee Porter Stone in 2011. David is survived by his wife, Carolyn; his son, Michael and wife, Tina, of Afton, Va., and granddaughter, Bella Purdy, of Cambridge, Mass.; and his daughter, Renee Purdy and granddaughter, Abigail DeShazo, of Culver City, Calif. Also surviving are his wife Carolyn’s four children, Mark Stone, of Atlanta, Ga.; Michael Stone, of Franklin, Ga.; Mathew Stone and grandson, Tyler Stone, of Tomball, Texas; and David Stone of Spring, Texas.
David had a diverse 35-year management career with RR Donnelley and Sons Company. His assignments included management positions in Human Resources, Employee Relations and new plant site search and development. His career included management positions in the Corporate Headquarters in Chicago and manufacturing facilities in Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and special projects in York, England and Reynosa, Mexico.
David was active in community and educational affairs as a member of the Harrisonburg Rotary Club, Harrisonburg Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and the Advisory Boards for Blue Ridge Community College, Massanutten Vo-Tech, and Rockingham Memorial Hospital.
David had a volunteer spirit and a heart for serving others in mission work. He participated in a mission trip to Pichilemu, Chile, to build a Youth Training Center and volunteered with Carolyn for many years with the Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child at the First Church of the Nazarene and in Charlotte, N.C. David joined a disaster relief effort following Hurricane Katrina in Long Beach, Miss.; he also served in relief efforts with Carolyn in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Louisville, Miss., Long Island, N.Y., and Charlestown, W.Va. He also enjoyed acting as a Bell Ringer with Carolyn each Christmas in support of the Salvation Army.
David was an adventurer who had many diverse interests including travel, modern English Literature, playing the organ, hiking, mountain climbing, water skiing, snow skiing, kayaking, and sports cars. He visited all 50 of the United States and traveled internationally to six continents including Europe, the British Isles, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, South America, and South Africa. He hiked the entire Appalachian Trail from Georgia to Maine over three summers — a distance of 2,179 miles. He hiked another 891 miles on the Appalachian Trail with Carolyn after they were married in 2011 enjoying the beauty of this iconic hiking experience. Following retirement in 1999, David traveled to Palm Springs and the Santa Barbara area in California for 20 years to enjoy a winter retreat and visit his daughter, Renee, and enjoy friends.
David’s greatest passion was for his family. He encouraged both of his children and grandchildren to obtain strong educational backgrounds and to pursue their dreams through the development of their careers. Most importantly to establish basic human values through a focus on the importance of family in their lives. As a friend commented, “David knew how to live life.”
Honoring his wishes, a private family celebration of life service will be held at his home at Lake Pointe Village. Interment will take place at the Purdy Family plot at the Mansfield, Ohio, cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Franklin Graham Samaritan’s Purse Disaster Relief and Operation Christmas Child programs. The mailing address is Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 300, Boone, NC 28607. Condolences may be placed Online at Kyger Funeral Home, https://www.kygers.com.
