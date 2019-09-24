David Patterson Kemp, 67, of Luray, passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. He was born Aug. 20, 1952, in Louisville, Miss., and was a son of the late Chester Lamar Kemp and Earlene McGee Kemp.
David was a master electrician and the owner and operator of State Electric.
On Aug. 28, 2007, David married Carole Waters Kemp, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a son, Justin Kemp, of Tullahoma, Tenn.; two daughters, Nicole Kemp Preiss and husband, D.J., of Hattiesburg, Miss., and Natalie Kemp Duckworth and husband, Josh, of Magee, Miss.; a stepdaughter, Deborah Ann Lucas and husband, Joe, of Stanley; a sister, Bettye Kemp Savell, of Pfafftown, N.C.; a brother, Lamar Kemp, of Steens, Miss.; three grandsons, Reid Kemp, Camden Duckworth and Taylor Duckworth; three granddaughters, McGee Kemp, Emily Preiss and Elizabeth Preiss; and one stepgranddaughter, Riley Grace Lucas.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Bradley Funeral Home by the Rev. Brian Hasse with visitation one hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will be in Beahm's Chapel Cemetery in Luray.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Last House on the Block, 206 Tuscaloosa Road, Columbus, MS 39702 or to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201.
