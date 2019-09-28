Dawn Marie Dessez
Dawn Marie Dessez, 55, of Broadway, passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at her residence.
She was born Feb. 15, 1964, in Rockingham County, to the late Kirby and Millie Moomaw Estep.
Dawn worked in housekeeping at a rest area.
Surviving are two daughters, Nicole Hedrick and Heidi Estep, both of Broadway; one brother, Eugene Dugger Jr., of Timberville; two sisters, Diane Mumaw, of Mount Jackson, and Carolyn Dugger, of Timberville; three grandchildren, Amy Hedrick, Brayden Hedrick, and Tori Gregory; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The Rev. Tim Miller will conduct a memorial service 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Woods Chapel Independent Bible Church in New Market. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at the church. The body was cremated.
The family requests contributions may be made to Grandle Funeral Home, P.O. Box 114, Broadway, VA 22815, to help with expenses.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
