Deanna Sims
Deanna Sims, 80, of Harrisonburg, passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, while a resident at Bridgewater Home Tranquility House where she received excellent care.
Deanna was born in Waynesboro on Nov. 28, 1938, a daughter of the late Lorraine Anna (Carter) and Hosie Talmadge Fitzgerald.
She retired as deputy clerk from the U.S. District Court. She was active in the Pilot Club, Meals on Wheels, and volunteered at Sentara RMH. She also enjoyed traveling and collecting antiques. She was a devoted sister, mother, and grandmother.
She was united in marriage to Connie Harlow, and later to Floyd Sims, who both survive.
Deanna is also survived by two sons, Scott Harlow and wife, Amy, of Broadway, and Mike Harlow and wife, Kimberly Bickford, of Harrisonburg; a sister, Lois Kuhl and husband, Craig, of Denver, Colo.; three grandchildren, Andrew Harlow, Abigail Harlow and Liam Harlow; and nephew, Patrick Kuhl.
The family will receive friends from 7 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Organization at PSP.Org.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
