Dennie Ray Delawder, 54, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Roy Allen Ellis, 53, of Stanley, died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Charles Lee Heatwole, 83, of Bridgewater, died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Vera Kuhn, 84, of Bridgewater, died Thursday, July 11, 2019, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Carolyn Jean Ratcliff Landes, 73, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Pamela Yvonne Lear, 63, of New Market, died Monday, July 29, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.
Michael Shane Nelson, 41, of Franklin, W.Va., formerly of Linthicum Heights, Md., died June 6, 2019, at his home in Colorado Springs, Colo.
Arrangements are by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Carl Elwood Whetzel, 88, of Fulks Run, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
