George B. Campbell Jr., 78, died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Chambersburg Hospital in Chambersburg, Pa.
Ellen Elizabeth Comer, 82, of Arnold, Md., died Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019.
Arrangements are by Barranco & Sons Funeral Home in Severna Park, Md.
Alice Louise Cox, 77, of Broadway, died Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Allene E. “Gussie” Fields, 94, of Elkton, died Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Christine Marie Harker, 53, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Ann Bradin Warner, 96, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at Bellaire at Stone Port.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
