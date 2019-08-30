Larry Brent Barb, 65, of Broadway, died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Betty Virginia Funkhouser, 62, of Timberville, died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Margaret Martin Gehman, 97, died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at VMRC in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Beverly J. Hartt, 78, of Bridgewater, died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at her home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Mary Bonnie Hottinger, 84, of Brandywine, W.Va., died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Pendleton Manor in Franklin.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Robert “Bob” William Hurley, 84, of McGaheysville, died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Brookdale Nursing Home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Jerry Allen Middleton, 62, of New Market, died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Arrangements are by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.
George Edward Miller Jr., 75, of New Market, died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Theis Funeral Chapel in New Marked is handling arrangements.
Edna Redifer Parker, 94, of Hampton, died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019.
Arrangements are by Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home in Hampton.
Rodger Lee Presgraves Sr., 69, of Bentonville, and formerly of Rockingham County, died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019.
Arrangements are by Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal.
Mary Frances Shifflett, 80, of Grottoes, died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Dorothy Ann Buracker Weakley, 85, of Luray, died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Hawksbill Assisted Living in Luray.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
