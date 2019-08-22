Kenneth Carlyle "Casey" Day of Catlett, Va., died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are by McFarland Funeral Chapel & Crematory in Tryon, N.C.
Fleta Harpine Walton, 90, of Timberville, died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Timberview Crossing in Timberville.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Ruby J. Warren, 80, of Mount Jackson, died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.
