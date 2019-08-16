Ellen Shanko Bazzle, 93, of Alexandria, died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Mount Vernon Rehab Center in Alexandria.
Local arrangements are being handled by Theis Funeral Chapel in New Market.
Kenneth M. Hanson, 92, of Elkton, died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Frances Pence Leach, of Verona, died Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at her home.
Arrangements are by Bear Funeral Home in Churchville.
Ruth Ellen Morris, 88, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
