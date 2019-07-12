Earle James Breeden Sr., 86, of Mount Sidney, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are by Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave.
Carol Wilkins Judy, 83, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at her home.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Carlos Lee Showalter, 94, of Buchanan, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019.
Arrangements are being handled by Oakey’s North Chapel in Roanoke.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.