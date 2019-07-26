Richard M. Brown, 70, of Shenandoah, died Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Lou Anna Bragg Gilbert Harman, 72, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Thursday, July 11, 2019, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Diane Faye Thompson, 68, of Mount Sidney, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Charles Trobaugh Jr., 68, of Mount Crawford, died Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
