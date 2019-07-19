Elizabeth Mae Harold, 90, of Harrisonburg, and formerly of Fort Seybert, W.Va., died Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Accordius Health in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Viola Sarah Kessel, 82, of Maysville, W.Va., died Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Cabins, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Ethel Marie Pence, 98, of Broadway, died Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Jane Runion Tusing, 76, of Broadway, died Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Arvin “Don” Whetzel, 88, of Mathias, W.Va., died Sunday, July 14, 2019, at E.A. Hawse Nursing and Rehab Center in Baker, W.Va.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home in Baker, W.Va.
Robert Edward “Bob” Williams, 88, of Franklin, W.Va., died Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
