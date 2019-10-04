George Edward Billhimer
, 95, of Elkton, died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Victorene Virginia Custer
, 91, of Quicksburg, died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. Arrangements are by Heishman Funeral Service Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch in Bowmans Crossing.
Mary Elizabeth Hayes
, 88, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg. Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Betty Ann Herring
, 66, of Elkton, died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at her home. Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Margaret Glick Hunkins
