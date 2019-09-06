Ruth Sponaugle Bowers, of Sugar Grove, W.Va., died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg, Va.
Arrangements are by Kimble Funeral Home.
Henri Etienne Didot, 86, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at his residence.
Arrangements are pending at the McMullen Funeral Home.
Pamela Dawn Emmett, 56, of Basye, died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Service.
Anthony Charles Filaccio, 49, of Augusta County, died Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at VCU Health System.
Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Janet Virginia (Smith) Grimsley, 80, of McGaheysville, died Thursday, Sept. 4, 2019, at her home.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Pauline Ruddle Harman, 101, of Franklin, W.Va., died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at VMRC in Harrisonburg, Va.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin.
Melba Frances Kiser Heatwole, 85, of Bridgewater and recently VMRC, died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at her home following a stroke.
Arrangements by the McMullen Funeral Home.
Roy Wayne Mallow, 84, of Franklin, W.Va., died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville.
Funeral arrangements were pending Thursday evening at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Milton Lee Miller, 76, of Lost City, W.Va., died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at E.A. Hawse Nursing & Rehab Center, Baker, W.Va.
All services will be private and handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, W.Va.
Bernadette “Bernie” Halterman Nesslerodt, 74, of Duffy Hill Drive, Moorefield, W.Va., died Wednesday evening, Sept. 4, 2019, at her residence with her family at her side.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Fraley Funeral Home.
Roy Marc Robertson, 69, of Mount Jackson, Va., died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements by Dellinger Funeral, Mount Jackson.
Alexis Reverie Villeda Romera, 25, of Harrisonburg, died unexpectedly on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are pending at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Herbert Douglas Salisbury, 81, of Rockingham, died at his home on Friday, Sept. 5, 2019.
Arrangements by Lindsey Funeral Home.
