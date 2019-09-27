Marian Elizabeth Hanlin Amtower, 87, of Mount Storm, W.Va., died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Garrett Regional Medical Center in Oakland, Md.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Genevieve “Jenny” Rosemary Eaton, 65, of Harpers Ferry, W.Va., and formerly of Moorefield, W.Va., died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, as the result of a hit-and-run accident in Moorefield.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Cecil “Sonny” Ray Griffith Jr., 75, of Luray, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in Luray.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Linda Claire Ingle Hiers, 86, of Luray, died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Page Memorial Hospital in Luray.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Kirk Jason Holzner, 44, of Lacey Spring, died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Alvin Lee Irwin, 88, of New Market, died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.
Arrangements are by Heishman Funeral Service, Valley Funeral Service Branch in Bowmans Crossing.
Delbert Andrew “Deb” Mowery, 69, of Upper Tract, W.Va., died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Morris Edgar Sellers, 82, of Elkton, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Paul Franklin “Buster” Showalter Jr., 57, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Donald Snipes, 96, of Bridgewater, died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Bridgewater Home.
Arrangements are being handled by the Cremation Society of Virginia in Richmond.
Lloyd Thomas Sprinkle of Bridgewater died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Helen “Granny” Fravel Stroop, 90, formerly of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Cone Health Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville, N.C.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
