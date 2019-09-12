James “Jim” DeWitt Blosser Sr., 89, of Telford, Pa., and formerly of Harrisonburg, Va., died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Phoebe Richland Health Care Center.
Arrangements are by Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home in Souderton, Pa.
Ruth S. Edison, 83, of Ohio, died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Manor Care of Barberton in Ohio.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Gladys Lorraine Bowman Estep, 95, of Harrisonburg, and formerly of Dayton, died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at her home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Dorothy H. Hartman Vandevander Lantz, 87, of Penn Laird, died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Gregory Edward Lewis, 71, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Alta “May” Orebaugh, of Bergton, died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.
Arrangements are by Theis Funeral Chapel in New Market.
Betty “Jean” Whisler, 68, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at her home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.