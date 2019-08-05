Bernard Lee Bolt, 80, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Charles Franklin ‘Doug’ Clem, 78, of Woodstock, died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.
Stephen David Harman, 69, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Belinda Leigh Kite, 59, of McGaheysville, died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
Leonard Corwin Martin, 91, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Betty Shannon Whitmer, 43, of Fort Defiance, died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Henry Funeral Home in Staunton is handling arrangements.
