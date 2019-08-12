Elizabeth Wampler Custer, 106, of Hinton, died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at her home.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Henry Price Deyerle Jr., 69, of Grottoes, died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
Arrangements are by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Janet T. Dofflemyer, 86, of Staunton, and formerly of Harrisonburg and Elkton, died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Shenandoah Nursing and Rehab.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home.
Roma Ann Gray, 82, of Grottoes, died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
David DeWayne Hoover, 73, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Doris Lee Sigourney Smith Hunter, 92, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at her home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Russell Carroll Lambert, 81, of Winchester, and formerly of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in a Warrenton, Va., nursing home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
David Marshall Purdy, 79, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Wilda Mae Burkholder Rhodes, 88, of Dayton, died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at her home.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Charles Daniel Robinson, 57, of Linville, died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
Arrangements are by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Evelyn Rion Shifflett, 86, of Elkton, died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at her home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.