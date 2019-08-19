Mark “Babe” Nelson Armentrout, 96, of the Bethel Church Community, north of Keezletown, died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Mary Louise Dove, 85, of Timberville, died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Dolores Smith Haynes of New Market died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019.
Theis Funeral Chapel in New Market is handling arrangements.
Henry Gordon Holloway Jr., 78, of Grottoes, died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Willow Estates Retirement Home in Penn Laird.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
The Rev. Al Jennings Landes, 77, of Keezletown, died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Noudnoi N. Phothiboupha, 53, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at her home.
Local arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Ethel Virginia “Geil” Rhodes, 95, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
