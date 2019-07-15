Martha Elizabeth Pallo, 80, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, July 12, 2019, in a local nursing home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Geoffrey H. Sonner, 66, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Nancy Sharon Rexrode Twait, 75, of Elkton, died Saturday, July 13, 2019.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisburg.
