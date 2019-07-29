Virgil Leon Bolen, 89, of Luray, died Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Luray.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Mary Lou O’Neill, 79, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Harrisonburg Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes is handling arrangements.
Elbert Lee “E.L.” Shuler Jr., 83, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
James Franklin Strickler, 94, of Broadway, died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Avante Nursing Home in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
