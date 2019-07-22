Elizabeth “Betsi” Ann Finn, 33, of Shenandoah, died Saturday, July 20, 2019, at her home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Orbin "Tom" Franklin Lam, 88, of Elkton, died Saturday, July 20, 2019.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Edward F. Norford Jr., 79, of Rockingham, died Sunday, July 21, 2019, at his home.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Joseph Shafer, 76, of Keezletown, died Sunday, July 21, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
