William Larry “Billy” Carr Sr., 65, of Mount Storm, W.Va., died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
The Rev. Dr. Walter Scott Dillard, 80, of Luray, died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Mildred Dellinger Painter, 93, of Mount Jackson, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Consulate Nursing Home in Woodstock.
Arrangements are being handled by Dellinger Funeral Home in Mount Jackson.
