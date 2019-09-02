Donald Arthur “Bungy” Armstrong, 60, of Singers Glen, died Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Leona Mae Hott Cain, 89, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Hampshire Health Center in Romney, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Walter Edward Counts, 67, of Dayton, died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Joseph Clinton Dovel Jr., 63, of Shenandoah, died Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Germaine Anne Fishel, 72, of Grottoes, died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Jennings Harris “Bud” Fulton, 89, of Bridgewater, died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Annie Sponaugle Bennett Kisamore, 102, of Circleville, W.Va., died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Pendleton Manor in Franklin.
Arrangements are being handled Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
LeRoy Casper Lohr, 75, of Mount Solon, died Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at his home.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
