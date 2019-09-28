Dawn Marie Dessez
, 55, of Broadway, died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at her residence. Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Shirley Mae O’Neill Fink
, 81, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Hospice of the Piedmont Center for Acute Hospice in Charlottesville. Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Martha Marie (Arbaugh) Keplinger
, 81, formerly of Petersburg, W.Va., died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Appalachian Regional Hospital in Beckley, W.Va. Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Curtis Blair Smith
, 86, of Broadway, died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at the Life Care Center in New Market. Arrangements are pending at the Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Virginia “Ginny” Lee (Christian) Tierney
