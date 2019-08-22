Jeddie Huffman Hensley Sr., 83, of Elkton, died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral home in Harrisonburg.
Gerald Keith Judd, 80, of Luray, died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Margaret Ritchie Pence, 92, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in Carrollton, Ga.
Arrangements are being handled by Almon Funeral Home in Carrollton, Ga.
Jean Katherine Smiley Poole, 98, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at White Birch Communities.
Arrangements are by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Lawrence “Doodle” Edward Shifflett, 68, of McGaheysville, died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
