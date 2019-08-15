Joseph Carl Custer, 79, of Rockingham, died Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Sunnyside Presbyterian Retirement Community.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Clarine Naomi Dean, 83, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Dennie Ray Delawder, 54, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
