Joan Marie Huffman Buracker, 88, of Elkton, and formerly of Stanley, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Arnold Lorenza Dove, 85, of Timberville, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Beatrice Wilmetta Albrite Knopp, 102, of Arkansas, and formerly of Timberville, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Dwight Roland Miller, 96, of Bridgewater, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Mary Esther Shank, 91, of Dayton, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at her home.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Nancy Lynn Puffenbarger Shell, 57, of Timberville, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service.
Dorothy Jean Diehl Warfield of McGaheysville died Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
