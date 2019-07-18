Robert Lee Branner, 83, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Gladys M. Brower, 96, of Broadway, died Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Harlan Delano Hott, 85, formerly of Moorefield, W.Va., died Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Eilene Leona Meyerhoeffer, 87, of Mount Crawford, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at her home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Donald E. “Donnie” Pope, 65, of Shenandoah, died Monday, June 24, 2019, due to an automobile accident in Page County.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.