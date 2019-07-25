Joe Ann P. Beasley, 85, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Geraldine “Gerry” Marie Bright, 72, of Grottoes, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at her home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
Kenny Lee Hedrick, 79, of Seneca Rocks, W.Va., died Sunday, July 21, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Carl G. Kimble Sr., 96, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Clarence “Clyde” Edward Lucas Jr., 67, of Luray, and formerly of Shenandoah, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Skyview Springs Nursing & Rehab in Luray.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Edward Carroll Mauzy, 81, of Bridgewater, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Life Care Center Care Center of New Market.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Jeffrey Scott Moyers, 63, of Singers Glen, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at his home.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Brantley Alan Rigney, infant, of Elkton, died Sunday, July 21, 2019, and Rylynn Grace Rigney, infant, of Elkton, died Monday, July 22, 2019.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Betty Bowman Winegard, 81, of Grottoes, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Memory Lane Assisted Living in Woodstock.
Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes is handling arrangements.
Violet May Spaid Wolfe, 100, of Mount Storm, W.Va., died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
