Melvin Edward Baker Sr.
, 85, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Piney Valley Nursing Home in Keyser, W.Va. Arrangements are by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Daryl M. “Mountain” Conley,
58, of Fulks Run, died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Ruby Lorine Burns Cubbage,
92, of Stanley, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Skyview Springs Nursing & Rehab in Luray. Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Sylvia Marie Cubbage,
72, of Stanley, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in Stanley. Arrangements are being handled by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Robert Lahman “Bob” Judy,
80, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at his home. Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Dolores “Delo” W. Long
of Harrisonburg died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at home. Arrangements are by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
N. Jeanette Mace (fomerly Koliadko),
78, of Thorn Hill, Tenn., and formerly of Grottoes, Va., died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. Arrangements are by Bear Funeral Home in Churchville.
Donna Dae Gibson Riggleman,
74, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg. Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Elizabeth Jane Ritchey,
88, of Quicksburg, died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at her home. Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Gordon Lee Watson,
76, of Seneca Rocks, W.Va., and formerly of Bel Air, Md., died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at his home. Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home.
Benjamin Dow Wilkins,
