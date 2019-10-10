Cecil Emory Grove

, 80, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg. McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.

Lairity Blaine Hose

, 84, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at his home. Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.

Anna Jane Evans Mongold

, 82, of Maysville, W.Va., died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg. Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.

Richard J. Turner

, 83, of Stanley, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Page Memorial Hospital in Luray. Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.

