Jeff Beer, 60, of Broadway, died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home.
Leonard Thomas “Jack” Craig, 84, of Shenandoah, died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Ray Allen Hoover, 56, formerly of Harrisonburg, Va., died Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Hurley Medical Center in Flint, Mich.
Arrangements are by Dodds Dumanois Funeral Home in Flint, Mich.
Donald Bruce Miller, 83, of Dayton, died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Patricia Ann Honaker Talbott, 84, of Mount Solon, died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Ronald Meadows Funeral Parlors in Hinton, W.Va.
