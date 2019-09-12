David Eugene Coleman, 54, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019.
Arrangements are by Charlton and Groome Funeral Home in Fishersville.
Kelvin Leo Organ, 54, of Pittsburgh, Pa., and formerly of Staunton, Va., died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Arrangements are being handled by Ball Funeral Chapel Inc. in Pittsburgh.
Wendy "Gail" Romeo, 51, originally from Pensacola, Fla., died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at her home in New Market, Va.
James Arthur Slater, 87, of Mount Crawford, died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at his home.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Alda Marilyn Wetzel, 78, of Mount Jackson, died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Living Waters Assisted Living in Timberville.
Arrangements are being handled by Dellinger Funeral Home in Mount Jackson.
