Lynn Barnard,of Timberville, died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at her home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
The Rev. Bruce H. Cosner, 80, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Marie Hostetler Detwiler, 98, of Harrisonburg, and formerly of Pocomoke City, Md., died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Betty Dyche Lough Gorin, 89, formerly of Elkton, Va., died June 4, 2019, at her home in Rancho Mirage, Calif.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home Elkton.
Lila June King, 78, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
