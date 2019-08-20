Catherine Arnolda Constantino, 93, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Augusta Nursing and Rehab Center.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Barbara Ann Delawder, 71, of Old Fields, W.Va., died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Richard Lee “Rick” Oates, 66, of Cabins, W.Va., died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
James K. Purcell, 65, of Bergton, died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at his home.
Cathy Elaine Westenberger, 72, of Keezletown, died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
