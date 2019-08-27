Edna L. Helmuth, 97, of Harrisonburg, Va., and formerly of Arthur, Ill., died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at VMRC.
Local arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Harold Daniel Lehman, 98, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Yoder House at VMRC in Harrisonburg.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Mark Warren Malcolm, 59, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Tina Marie Seabolt, 47, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Blue Ridge Hospice Center in Winchester.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.