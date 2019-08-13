Bryon William Lee, 59, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Thursday, July 25, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home in Berryville.
Joan Kee Propst Leonard, 77, of Mount Crawford, and formerly of West Virginia, died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, in Richmond.
Arrangements are being handled by Cremation Choice of Virginia.
Mary Virginia Manning, 59, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home.
John Lyndon Sturgeon, 55, of Brandywine, W.Va., died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Robert W. Wine Sr., 80, of Shenandoah, died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
